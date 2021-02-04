A Bipartisan California Bill Aims to Speed up Reopening Disneyland and Other Theme Parks

The OC Register reports that California Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva has announced plans to co-sponsor a bill with Suzette Martinez-Valladares that would allow all theme parks to open at the same tier in Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

What’s Happening:

Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fulerton) has announced a plan to co-sponsor a bill with Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) that would allow all theme parks, which would include Disneyland

The way it’s currently going, smaller theme parks with less than 15,000 visitors are allowed to open under tier three (orange) while larger theme parks can only open in tier four (yellow).

With bipartisan California Assembly Bill 420, they are hoping to have this changed and put all theme parks on the same level at tier three.

Quotes from The OC Register:

Suzette Martinez-Valladares, Assemblymember : “As a veteran of the theme park industry, I intimately understand their operations, their procedures and their ability to move people and keep them safe. The industry, and Six Flags Magic Mountain in my district, has been closed for nearly a year, while parks in other states have been open to the public and serving them safely.”

: “As a veteran of the theme park industry, I intimately understand their operations, their procedures and their ability to move people and keep them safe. The industry, and Six Flags Magic Mountain in my district, has been closed for nearly a year, while parks in other states have been open to the public and serving them safely.” Erin Guerrero, CAPA Executive Director: “We deeply appreciate Assembly Members Quirk-Silva and Martinez-Valladares for their leadership and for introducing legislation on safe theme park reopening. Worldwide, theme parks have proven they can reopen responsibly while protecting the health of guests and staff. Science and data show it can be done. California should allow theme parks to reopen responsibly in the orange/moderate tier three.”