Canada Extends Ban on Cruises Through February 2022

The Government of Canada has announced an extended ban on cruises through February 28, 2022. The current ban was set to expire at the end of February 2021.
Today, I announced a 1-year ban on pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters, these prohibitions will protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems.
What’s Happening:
- The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra has sent out a release extending the current ban on cruise ships through February 28, 2022. The current restrictions were set to expire at the end of February.
- The ban limits the following:
- Adventure-seeking pleasure craft are still prohibited from entering Arctic waters.
- Passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik, and the Labrador Coast.
- Cruise vessels carrying more than 100 people are still prohibited from operating in Canadian waters.
- Pleasure craft used by local Arctic residents will not be affected by these measures.
- Essential passenger vessels, such as ferries and water taxis, are also allowed to continue as long as they follow local public health guidance and protocols.
- In the release, the Government of Canada advises Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside Canada until further notice.
- Those who do not comply with the passenger vessel prohibition could be liable on summary conviction to a fine of up to $1 million or to imprisonment for a term of up to 18 months, or to both.
- Disney Cruise Line has the following sailings listed going to or from Canada in 2021:
- 2-Night Seattle Cruise from Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada – July 5 – 7.
- 4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise from Vancouver ending in San Diego – September 13 – 17.
- 6-Night Halloween on the High Seas Canada Cruise from New York – October 24 – 30.
What They’re Saying:
- Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport: “As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe. Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do.”