Disney Set to Make a Movie Adaptation of “Aloha Rodeo” on Disney+

Deadline has reported that Disney will be adapting the book Aloha Rodeo for Disney+ as a live-action movie with Chris Kekaniokalani Bright writing the film script.

What’s Happening:

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright will be scripting a film adaptation of the book Aloha Rodeo for Disney+ with Jeremy Latchman ( Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy ) set to produce.

for Disney+ with Jeremy Latchman ( ) set to produce. The book Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World's Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West is written by David Wolman and Julian Smith.

About “Aloha Rodeo”

“In August 1908, three unknown riders arrived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, their hats adorned with wildflowers, to compete in the world’s greatest rodeo. Steer-roping virtuoso Ikua Purdy and his cousins Jack Low and Archie Ka‘au‘a had traveled nearly four thousand miles from Hawaii, of all places, to test themselves against the toughest riders in the West. Dismissed by whites, who considered themselves the only true cowboys, the native Hawaiians would astonish the country, returning home champions—and American legends.”