“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: “American Idol” Judges and More to Appear Week of February 8th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 8th. Among those joining for a virtual or in studio appearance are American Idol judges, and other entertainers who will discuss recent projects and help the duo celebrate “Valentine’s Week.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to the nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors and health experts to celebrate “Valentine’s Week.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of February 8-12:

Monday, February 8th

Katy Perry ( American Idol )

) Luke Bryan ( American Idol )

) Lionel Richie ( American Idol )

) Live’s Love Story of the Day

Tuesday, February 9th

Kal Penn ( Clarice )

) Dr. Jennifer Ashton (The New Normal)

Wednesday, February 10th

Jason Biggs (Cherries Wild)

Thursday, February 11th

Lana Condor ( To All The Boys: Always and Forever )

) Monica Mangin (Celebrating Valentine’s Day at home)

Friday, February 12th – Valentine’s Day Special

Kate Hudson ( Music )

) Mariah Carey (Performing “We Belong Together”)

Rasheda Patton and Anthony Presley (Essential Workers who married on Live in July)

Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.