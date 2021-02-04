“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” Is Coming to Disney+ February 12

The wait is finally over, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella featuring Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will be coming to Disney+ on February 12. Brandy went on ABC’s The View this morning to make the announcement.
EXCLUSIVE: @4everBrandy announces on @TheView Rodgers and Hammerstein’s #Cinderella will premiere on @disneyplus February 12!
“We can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece,” she tells us. pic.twitter.com/GVqNeM4Cf1
— The View (@TheView) February 4, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Brandy went on ABC’s The View this morning to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is heading to Disney+ on Friday, February 12.
- The film premiered on The Wonderful World of Disney in November 1997.
- It was directed by Robert Iscove (She’s All That, From Justin to Kelly) and produced by Walt Disney Television.
- The film is based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, which originally aired on television in 1957.
About “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella:”
- In “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” when Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer.
Cast List:
- Brandy Norwood as Cinderella
- Bernadette Peters as Cinderella's Stepmother
- Veanne Cox as Calliope
- Natalie Desselle Reid as Minerva
- Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher
- Jason Alexander as Lionel
- Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina
- Victor Garber as King Maximillian
- Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother
- Michael Haynes as The Coachman