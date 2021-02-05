“Big City Greens: Don’t Think, Just Sing!” Digital Soundtrack Available Today

Songs from the hit Disney Channel show, Big City Greens, are available on a digital soundtrack today from Walt Disney Records, Big City Greens: Don’t Think, Just Sing!

Big City Greens: Don't Think, Just Sing! digital soundtrack is available today on Walt Disney Records. Featuring music from Disney Channel's Emmy Award-nominated hit animated series Big City Greens , the soundtrack features six tracks including the popular "Stuck at Home" single and five original songs from the music-filled "Okay Karaoke" episode premiering tomorrow, Saturday, February 6 at 9:00am EST/PST on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

In the new episode, the Greens go to a karaoke bar where sister Tilly struggles to decide what genre of music will best express her true self, so the family tries to offer their best advice by performing songs in their own favorite musical styles.

Big City Greens follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green, who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family-older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Created and executive-produced by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton, the series is influenced by their childhood growing up in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with many of the locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk.

The song "Stuck at Home," part of Disney Channel's Broken Karaoke shorts that spotlight beloved Disney Channel characters singing parodies of popular songs, became hugely popular in 2020 with over 17 million views and has become the most-watched short on Disney Channel YouTube summer 2020 to date. The short features the Green family singing a parody of the viral sensation "Flesh & Bone" from the hit Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2.