ESPN Announces a Four-Hour Live Edition of “Postseason NFL Countdown” Leading to Super Bowl LV

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced a special four-hour live edition of Postseason NFL Countdown with Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder starting at 10:00 a.m. ET beginning ESPN’s full day covering the big game in Tampa.

The show will include Randy Moss and Steve Young, Tedy Bruschi, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, and Matt Hasselbeck offering analysis and insight.

Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Sal Paolantonio, and Dianna Russini will be providing the latest news on the Buccaneers and Chiefs as it happens.

ESPN’s Creative Studio will debut Super Bowl LV-themed edits and graphics throughout the four-hour show, with inspiration from the city of Tampa and area thunderstorms.

ESPN has provided a schedule of some of the highlights during the show below.

“Postseason NFL Countdown” Highlights

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (11 a.m. ET): A champion on the field and a hero off it. Not long after the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif went to work with a new set of teammates in a Montreal hospital, serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Producers: Mike Farrell and Steve Buckheit.

The Missing Rings (12 p.m. ET): ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden chronicles how 25 of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII rings were stolen; he speaks with the “Master Thief” being held responsible for their temporary disappearance. Producer: Zach Budman.

Sarah Thomas (12:40 p.m. ET): The first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, Sarah Thomas is making history. In an inspiring feature voiced by Sarah Fuller – the first woman to play college football at a Power 5 school, a little girl watches women break barriers and seeks to follow in their footsteps. Producer: Alexandra Nolen.

The Wonder Years (1:30 p.m. ET): Sports have great power to unite. Friends for life reflect on the Chiefs of their childhood and the champions of today. Their bond – rooted in championship football – has endured. Producer: Gavin Cote.

Open Door Policy (1:35 p.m. ET): Two decades ago, a janitor at Lambeau Field changed Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid’s playbook for life. NFL reporter Jeff Darlington explains. Producer: Tory Zawacki Roy.

Patrick Mahomes Part II (11:40 a.m. ET): Kolber connected with the reigning Super Bowl MVP on his goals for the future. Producer: Harry Hawkings.

Tom Brady Part II (1:15 p.m. ET): Kolber sat down with the six-time Super Bowl champion to discuss the positive impact of family on football. Producer: Josh Vorensky.

After the game, NFL PrimeTime will take over ESPN with Chris Berman, Steve Young, and Booger McFarland with post-game reactions and highlights.