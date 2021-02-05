ESPN Announces a Four-Hour Live Edition of “Postseason NFL Countdown” Leading to Super Bowl LV

ESPN has announced a four-hour live edition of Postseason NFL Countdown with Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 7.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced a special four-hour live edition of Postseason NFL Countdown with Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder starting at 10:00 a.m. ET beginning ESPN’s full day covering the big game in Tampa.
- The show will include Randy Moss and Steve Young, Tedy Bruschi, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, and Matt Hasselbeck offering analysis and insight.
- Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Sal Paolantonio, and Dianna Russini will be providing the latest news on the Buccaneers and Chiefs as it happens.
- ESPN’s Creative Studio will debut Super Bowl LV-themed edits and graphics throughout the four-hour show, with inspiration from the city of Tampa and area thunderstorms.
ESPN has provided a schedule of some of the highlights during the show below.
“Postseason NFL Countdown” Highlights
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (11 a.m. ET): A champion on the field and a hero off it. Not long after the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif went to work with a new set of teammates in a Montreal hospital, serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Producers: Mike Farrell and Steve Buckheit.
- The Missing Rings (12 p.m. ET): ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden chronicles how 25 of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII rings were stolen; he speaks with the “Master Thief” being held responsible for their temporary disappearance. Producer: Zach Budman.
- Sarah Thomas (12:40 p.m. ET): The first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, Sarah Thomas is making history. In an inspiring feature voiced by Sarah Fuller – the first woman to play college football at a Power 5 school, a little girl watches women break barriers and seeks to follow in their footsteps. Producer: Alexandra Nolen.
- The Wonder Years (1:30 p.m. ET): Sports have great power to unite. Friends for life reflect on the Chiefs of their childhood and the champions of today. Their bond – rooted in championship football – has endured. Producer: Gavin Cote.
- Open Door Policy (1:35 p.m. ET): Two decades ago, a janitor at Lambeau Field changed Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid’s playbook for life. NFL reporter Jeff Darlington explains. Producer: Tory Zawacki Roy.
- Patrick Mahomes Part II (11:40 a.m. ET): Kolber connected with the reigning Super Bowl MVP on his goals for the future. Producer: Harry Hawkings.
- Tom Brady Part II (1:15 p.m. ET): Kolber sat down with the six-time Super Bowl champion to discuss the positive impact of family on football. Producer: Josh Vorensky.
After the game, NFL PrimeTime will take over ESPN with Chris Berman, Steve Young, and Booger McFarland with post-game reactions and highlights.