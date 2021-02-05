As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which heavily features authors, American Idol judges and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 8-13:
- Monday, February 8
- Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Katy Perry (American Idol)
- Lionel Richie (American Idol)
- Michael B. Jordan (Super Bowl ad roundup)
- Tuesday, February 9
- Kat Dennings (WandaVision)
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Unfinished)
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton (The New Normal)
- Wednesday, February 10
- Amy Grant
- Thursday, February 11
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Chef Ming Tsai
- Friday, February 12
- Reese Witherspoon (Reese’s Book Club)
- Saturday, February 13
- Binge This! with Daryn Carp
- Deals and Steals Tory Johnson GMA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.