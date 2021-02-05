“GMA” Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and More to Appear Week of February 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of February 8-13:

Monday, February 8 Luke Bryan ( American Idol ) Katy Perry ( American Idol ) Lionel Richie ( American Idol ) Michael B. Jordan (Super Bowl ad roundup)

Tuesday, February 9 Kat Dennings ( WandaVision ) Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( Unfinished ) Dr. Jennifer Ashton ( The New Normal )

Wednesday, February 10 Amy Grant

Thursday, February 11 Daniel Kaluuya ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) Chef Ming Tsai

Friday, February 12 Reese Witherspoon ( Reese’s Book Club )

Saturday, February 13 Binge This! with Daryn Carp Deals and Steals Tory Johnson GMA



