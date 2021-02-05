“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wanda Sykes, Kat Dennings and More to Appear Week of February 8th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by actors and authors along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 8-12:

Monday, February 8 Katy Perry ( American Idol ) Musical Guest Michael McDonald

Tuesday, February 9 Wanda Sykes ( Breaking News in Yuba County ) Lucas Hedges ( French Exit ) Musical Guest Waxahatchee

Wednesday, February 10 Mila Kunis ( Breaking News in Yuba County ) KJ Apa ( Riverdale ) Musical Guest Sam Dew

Thursday, February 11 Kevin James ( The Crew ) Kat Dennings ( WandaVision ) Musical Guest Mammoth WVH

Friday, February 12 (TBD)



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.