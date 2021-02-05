This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 8-12:
- Monday, February 8
- Katy Perry (American Idol)
- Musical Guest Michael McDonald
- Tuesday, February 9
- Wanda Sykes (Breaking News in Yuba County)
- Lucas Hedges (French Exit)
- Musical Guest Waxahatchee
- Wednesday, February 10
- Mila Kunis (Breaking News in Yuba County)
- KJ Apa (Riverdale)
- Musical Guest Sam Dew
- Thursday, February 11
- Kevin James (The Crew)
- Kat Dennings (WandaVision)
- Musical Guest Mammoth WVH
- Friday, February 12
- (TBD)
