The Liberty Belle, Tom Sawyer Island, and Rivers of America All Return Today at Walt Disney World

The Liberty Belle has set sail once again as the Rivers of America is completely filled at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.

What’s Happening:

Today marks the return of Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Belle, and the Rivers of America. The track that the Liberty Belle moves on needed to be replaced which required the river to be drained.

Disney marked the occasion by releasing photos and video of the Liberty Belle moving through Bay Lake and Seven Seas Lagoon as it made its way back into the park.

Underwater divers then reconnected the Liberty Belle to the track on its return.

Cast Members made some enhancements including updated rockwork, landscaping and adding fresh paint to the surrounding areas while the Rivers of America were drained.

Jeremiah is live at Magic Kingdom for the reopening and you can watch below as he goes on a trip around the Rivers of America on the Liberty Belle and more.