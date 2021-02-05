“Onward” Themed Items Are First Pixar Edition Offering Available Through El Capitan Theatre’s Concessions-To-Go Program

The El Capitan Theatre is kicking off a month of fun items with their Concessions to Go: Pixar Edition! This week they’re putting it in “O” for Onward!
Celebrate a month of fun items with Concessions to Go: @Pixar Edition! This week we’re putting it in “O” for Onward! Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home: https://t.co/X9jY6SnfEm pic.twitter.com/nmMhXmAe4A
What’s Happening:
- Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. Thanks to the legendary El Capitan Theatre, you can now get these special concessions shipped directly to your home!
- The newest concessions to be offered is the first in a Pixar series, a popcorn bucket and beanie themed to the movie, Onward.
- Concessions to Go: Pixar Edition Items Available:
- Onward Adventure Bundle – $22.00 (plus applicable taxes)
- 1 Guinevere Popcorn Bucket
- No Food Items Included
- 1 Onward Beanie
- Please read the below before proceeding:
- Each order will have a $3.00 Transaction Fee
- Shipping and Handling fees will be as follows:
- Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have a $7.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have a $15.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases of 7 or more items – will have a $25.00 shipping fee added to order
- All packages will be sent via UPS Ground Shipping (no signature required)
- Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. Boxes
- Payments will appear on your credit card statements as "Disney Events"
Important to Note:
- No in-person pick-ups are available at this time. While supplies last. Items are only available for purchase online for shipping within the 50 United States. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. No credit/cash back. This offer is subject to change without notice. All orders will be processed in the order they are received. Please note that due to COVID-19, we are shipping orders at a reduced capacity, which may result in shipping delays. Should you need immediate assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Theatre by email or phone 1-800-DISNEY6.
- This is just the first offering for this month, a graphic posted to their official website shows that there will be three more as-yet-announced Pixar edition items coming soon.