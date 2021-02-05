Walt Disney Family Museum Adopts New Bi-Weekly Format For Podcast

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a new format for their regular podcast, and has given a preview of a deep dive into their next episode focusing on Walt Disney’s Original Princess.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced a new, revamped WD-FM podcast! Join Bri and new co-host Chris for our first Museum Musings episode, featuring museum updates, upcoming programs, and an interview with our Public Programs Manager Tracie Timmer. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or watch the video version on our YouTube channel.
- The revamp of the podcast comes in a new bi-weekly format. The first week of the month will see the Museum Musings where they will chat about the upcoming programs and news about The Walt Disney Family Museum. The museum will also be inviting employees to talk about their roles and what they’re working on that furthers Walt Disney’s legacy.
- On the last week of the month, they’ll have a longer-form deep dive into a film, project, or period of Walt’s life featuring exclusive audio from Walt Disney and those who worked with him. In this month’s episode, they will be taking a deep dive into Walt Disney’s first feature length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- As part of the podcast revamp, the museum will also be releasing each episode as a video podcast, with closed captions available on every video. Listeners can visit the museum’s YouTube channel @wdfmuseum or visit their website show notes posted to their blog for more content.
- You can listen to the first episode in the new format below: