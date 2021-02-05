WandaVision: Episode 4 Original Soundtrack Now Available

With the fifth episode of WandaVision debuting today on Disney+, Walt Disney Records released “WandaVision: Episode 4 Original Soundtrack.”
- The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck (Frozen 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen).
- The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
- Beck composed and produced all score tracks on each WandaVision album.
- In addition to writing the theme and songs, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez also produced each song.
- The WandaVision Original Soundtrack album producers are Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman and Dave Jordan.
- The album for Episode 4 will be followed by “WandaVision: Episode 5 Original Soundtrack” available on February 12, with subsequent albums to follow one week after each episode of the series airs.
- The “WandaVision Original Soundtrack” release dates are as follows:
- Episode 1 soundtrack release date: 1/22
- Episode 2 soundtrack release date: 1/22
- Episode 3 soundtrack release date: 1/29
- Episode 4 soundtrack release date: 2/5
- Episode 5 soundtrack release date: 2/12
- Episode 6 soundtrack release date: 2/19
- Episode 7 soundtrack release date: 2/26
- Episode 8 soundtrack release date: 3/5
- Episode 9 soundtrack release date: 3/12
- You can find the WandaVision soundtracks now on:
- Spotify
- YouTube
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- Vevo
- You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ now.