ABC Soap Stars Will Come Together for “ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway” Charity Concert on February 11

Stars from All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will be coming together for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway on Thursday, February 11 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced that stars from various shows, All My Children, One Life to Live , and General Hospital , will be coming together for a benefit concert on Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The benefit show had previously taken place from 2005 – 2011 in New York City as ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raising $1.85 million.

raising $1.85 million. ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway can be streamed for free online, on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel Good Morning America Facebook page

can be streamed for free online, on Broadway Cares' The concert lineup is set to include performances by: All My Children : Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, and Walt Willey. One Life To Live : Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood, and Bree Williamson. General Hospital : Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes, and Laura Wright.



What They’re Saying: