ABC Soap Stars Will Come Together for “ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway” Charity Concert on February 11

by | Feb 7, 2021 11:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Stars from All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will be coming together for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway on Thursday, February 11 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Photo Credit: ABC

Photo Credit: ABC

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced that stars from various shows, All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital, will be coming together for a benefit concert on Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • The streaming event will benefit the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
  • The benefit show had previously taken place from 2005 – 2011 in New York City as ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raising $1.85 million.
  • ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway can be streamed for free online, on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel, and on the Good Morning America Facebook page.
  • The concert lineup is set to include performances by:
    • All My Children: Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, and Walt Willey.
    • One Life To Live: Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood, and Bree Williamson.
    • General Hospital: Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes, and Laura Wright.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tom Viola, Broadway Cares Executive Director: “This event is truly one of a kind. We are so thankful to the stars from ABC Daytime for joining us again as we relive moments from this delightful tradition while helping to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, and emergency support to those struggling during this ongoing pandemic.”
  • Susan Lucci, Actress, All My Children: “It was such an incredible privilege and joy to join my fellow co-stars to perform in the seven ABC Daytime Salutes concerts to benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. There are no fans like ABC Daytime fans. Their love and support continue to astonish us.  We can’t wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time.”
 
 
