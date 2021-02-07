Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder Star in Super Bowl Commercial Inspired by “Edward Scissorhands”

Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder star in the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ Super Bowl commercial inspired by the movie Edward Scissorhands.

What’s Happening:

Super Bowl LV commercials are starting to appear online before the big game, this one by Cadillac brings back Edward Scissorhands with Timothée Chalamet playing Edgar, Edward Scissorhands’ son, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim, the love interest in the 1990s movie and Edgar’s mother.

Edgar is shown not able to do much throughout the day, which is usually a problem when your hands are scissor blades which he sadly inherited from his father Edward.

Luckily, he is given a brand new all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ, allowing him to drive with hands-free super cruise.

Tim Burton, the original film’s director, was involved and acted as a consultant during the filming of the ad.

What They’re Saying:

Tim Burton, Film Director : “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

: “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to for the first time enjoy it.” Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer: "We love the creative concept of Super Cruise and the LYRIQ opening up Edgar's world and bringing confidence to his daily life. At a time when people are looking for an escape from the challenges of the past year, it was a privilege to revisit the beloved story of Edward Scissorhands in a fresh, modern way and showcase Cadillac's electric future during the biggest game of the year.”

You can watch Edward Scissorhands now streaming on Hulu.