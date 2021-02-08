Check Out Some of the Merchandise Released at EPCOT for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Jeremiah recently took a trip to EPCOT and spotting some new merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion gift shop.

This kid’s hoodie is great with the rat top, the inside design, and the attraction logo stitched on the bottom right. It retails for $39.99.

This small Remy bag is so cute with the face of Remy in the front with his ears and chef hat and says the attraction’s name on the back. It retails for $24.99.

This fantastic Little Chef Set lets you pretend to be a chef as Remy helps you along. It comes with an apron, chef hat, oven mitt, cutting board, plastic knife, plastic spoon, six plastic food items, and a plush Remy. It retails for $39.99.

These Remy-themed ears may be my favorite with that wonderful chef hat and ears. It retails for $29.99.

This chef shirt has Remy in the front with the word Chef and artwork in the back saying “Here I am, the chef” and retails for $49.99.

This Remy striped pocket shirt also has the attraction name stitched on the bottom and retails for $39.99.

Jeremiah also took a trip around the newly opened area checking out some of the details you can see below including the wait time sign.