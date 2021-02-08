ESPN Releases the Trailer for “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” Coming to ESPN+

ESPN has released a trailer for their new special series, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, coming to ESPN+ Fall 2021. What’s Happening: Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN released a trailer giving us the first look at a brand new series coming to ESPN+ following Tom Brady.

The series will take a deep dive with Brady on his Super Bowl appearances breaking down each Super Bowl game he was in and pivotal moments. About the series: "After 21 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will finally share a personal first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances. In a groundbreaking new multipart series coming to ESPN+ in the Fall of 2021, Tom deconstructs the milestones of his legendary career. Told from Tom's point-of-view, the series mines the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to the them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled."

