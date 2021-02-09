Disney to Close Blue Sky Studios, Effective this April

by | Feb 9, 2021 11:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Known mostly as the animation studio responsible for the Ice Age films, Disney is shutting down the Blue Sky Studios they acquired as part of the 20th Century Fox acquisition back in 2019, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the 20th Century Fox acquisition that took place in 2019, Disney acquired Blue Sky Studios, an animation house known mostly for its work on the Ice Age films.
  • Today, it was announced that Disney will be closing the studio, as sustaining a third animation studio (after Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios) has proven to be no longer viable given the current economic realities caused by the global Covid 19 pandemic.
  • A statement from a studio spokesperson read: “Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios.”
  • Reportedly, the last day for the Connecticut studio will come in April, impacting approximately 450 employees. Disney will be working with those affected to explore open positions at other studios internally.
  • The Blue Sky library will stay with Disney, including the aforementioned Ice Age films, as well as Ferdinand, Robots, The Peanuts Movie, and their latest release, Spies in Disguise, among others.
  • A production that was currently in progress at the studio, Nimona, will no longer be released. Originally slated for release in 2022, that production still had approximately ten months before it would be complete. Nimona followed a young shape-shifter who teams up with a mad scientist named Lord Ballister Blackheart to expose the ruler of the kingdom.
  • Interestingly, a series based on the Ice Age characters was announced at the recent Walt Disney Company Investors Day coming exclusively to Disney+. Though the series was already in production, there are no updates as to whether or not that series will continue.
  • The two Co-Presidents of the studio, Andrew Millstein and Rob Baird, are expected to leave the company as Blue Sky shuts down.
  • The studio was founded in 1987, eventually partnering with tech company MAGI, to create animation for commercials, as well as supply characters for films like MouseHunt, A Simple Wish, and Alien Resurrection. It was the 1998 short, Bunny, and a subsequent Oscar win that would allow Blue Sky to venture into the world of feature animation.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed