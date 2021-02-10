Kenneth and Marcellus Explore Disney’s “Cool Runnings” in Disney+ Deets Episode

This week’s new episode of Disney+ Deets shines a spotlight on the 1993 comedy classic Cool Runnings.
- Kenneth and Marcellus are back for a new episode of Disney+ Deets, this time shining a spotlight on the 1993 sports comedy Cool Runnings.
- As usual, they reveal fun facts about the movie and encourage Disney+ subscribers to check it out.
- One of the really fun moments concerns the film’s title, which was inspired by a t-shirt being sold on a Jamaican beach.
- “Cool Runnings” doesn’t translate well and the film goes by other names in different countries, including “Four Below Zero” in Italy and “Rasta Rocket” in France.
- While much of the film was shot in Jamaica, the filmmakers also went to Calgary, Alberta to use the real Olympic bobsled track that the Jamaican team competed on in 1988.
- For more fun facts about the film, be sure to watch this week’s episode of Disney+ Deets.
- Cool Runnings is now streaming on Disney+.