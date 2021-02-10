Disney Plans Upfront on May 18 Bringing Hulu Over From “Newfronts” Event

Disney has announced that they will be holding their upfronts presentation on Tuesday, May 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET. They are also pulling Hulu from the annual NewFronts event and combining it with Disney’s other offerings for the upfront bringing all of Disney’s properties under one event for advertisers.

What’s Happening:

AdWeek reports that Disney is pulling Hulu from the annual NewFronts

for the first time, bringing them into the upfront presentation instead. The upfront event will showcase ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, and more for major advertisers and the media to see the upcoming slate of content for the networks.

The upfront presentation for marketers isn’t the only event scheduled with two more coming up including a tech showcase and development presentation.

Disney will be holding a tech showcase on Tuesday, February 23 going over new innovations and solutions for ad experiences.

They will also hold a platform content development presentation on Tuesday, March 23 going over its summer slate of shows and preview the next upfront season.

Last year, Disney held nine upfront roadshow presentations customized to each advertiser.