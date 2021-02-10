Disneyland Paris Gives Us a New Look at the Attraction, Cars Road Trip

Disneyland Paris has shared some updates regarding Cars Road Trip and local companies helping with the attraction. What’s Happening: Disneyland Paris has sent out an update for the new attraction, Cars Road Trip, discussing the Dinoco semi-trailer truck show scene that takes place in the previous home of Catastrophe Canyon and the Studio Tram Tour where the attraction now resides.

Disneyland Paris says the reimagined scene was made possible by Axyon and Carolaux-Paradis, both local small and mid-size enterprises.

Axyon has helped with animation mechanics for the semi-trailer truck and other Cars characters seen in the attraction.

characters seen in the attraction. Carolaux-Paradis remodeled and repainted the semi-trailer truck’s exterior, other vehicles, and surrounding props. What They’re Saying: Philippe Barbot, head of Axyon : “We helped transform a real American truck so it could become one of the future icons of the attraction. We notably designed, built, tested, and installed all the required animation mechanics, and then used a 250-ton crane to lift the truck into the canyon scene. We have built a relationship of trust, based on dialogue and exchange. This was particularly illustrated with COVID-19. When the first lockdown was declared, the leadership at Imagineering contacted me right away to see what the best way would be to move forward together while abiding by government restrictions. As a result, we never stopped working in close collaboration and Disneyland Paris has always listened.”

Christophe Gomy, Co-Owner of Carolaux-Paradis: "Despite the current unprecedented situation, we were able to continue our collaboration with Disneyland Paris and respect all health and safety measures. Our work for the resort is probably what has allowed us to do better than many in our sector." About Cars Road Trip: "At Disneyland Paris's new Cars-themed attraction, Cars Road Trip, guests will be transported along America's legendary Route 66 highway to get a glimpse of some of its wacky roadside attractions and encounter some of the film's most loveable characters." MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning

