Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Announces New 2021 30th Anniversary Gowns and Releases Wedding Rings and Bands from shopDisney

by | Feb 10, 2021 4:35 PM Pacific Time

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is celebrating 30 years of happily ever afters with new offerings in 2021 including new princess inspired wedding dresses from Allure Bridals, new wedding rings and bands from shopDisney, and new bridal headwear.

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Whether you’re preparing for a wedding, vow renewal or honeymoon, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons have new offerings in the year of their 30th anniversary to make one of life’s most special moments extra magical.
  • The 2021 Bridal Gown Collection will debut three new dresses inspired by Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which also celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.
  • New dress styles will also be modeled after Ariel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Tiana.
  • These new wedding dress styles will be unveiled at a virtual fashion show live from Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on February 12th, 2021.
  • All gowns will be available in sizes 0 to 30 and will start at $1,200.
  • The 2021 dress collection uses Cool Touch fabrics with moisture-wicking, anti-microbial and cooling features to make the bride more comfortable on her big day.
  • The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
  • Dresses from the Platinum Collection will only be available at Kleinfeld in New York and Toronto.
  • Six new engagement rings and three groom bands are now available from shopDisney, each with uniquely DIsney touches. Engagement rings start at $3,000 and groom bands start at $900.
  • A special 30th Anniversary Bridal Headband will launch this year that features a glittery satin band and a tulle veil with pearl accents.
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings is working closely with Disney safety professionals and acting in accordance with state and local guidelines to ensure that every event is as safe as possible while still maintaining their high standards of excellence.
  • Face coverings are currently required of all guests and members of the wedding party at a Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding.
  • Visit disneyweddings.com for more information.
