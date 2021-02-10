Learn More About Phantom Manor in This Video Released by Disney

Disney has released an awesome video giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Phantom Manor over at Disneyland Paris. Along with some details about the attraction.

The video tells us some of the back story for Phantom Manor, which involves a bride and the phantom with the owner’s daughter attracting four different men who have all met their end.

During the 4-minute video, we get a ride through with some details, such as the music for the attraction being recorded at Abbey Road Studio and that the owners of the manor also own Big Thunder Mining Company.

With the attraction located in Frontierland, you also go through a western ghost town near the end of the ride.

A secondary plot in the book Phantom of the Opera influenced the plot of the attraction.

Like the Disneyland version, and unlike the Walt Disney World version, the stretching room is an actual elevator.

Back in 2019, Disney came out with the book Phantom Manor Decrypted that tells the story from 1969 through the creation of Phantom Manor and even covers the 2019 refurbishment.

