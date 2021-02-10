Samawati Springs Pool at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Will Be Under Refurbishment in Early 2022

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Samawati Springs Pool at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village will be going under refurbishment in 2022. What’s Happening: Walt Disney World Resort has updated their refurbishment calendar to add the Samawati Springs Pool at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas ­– Kidani Village.

The Samawati Springs Pool will be closed for refurbishment from January 2022 through April 2022.

During the refurbishment, the Uzima Springs Pool located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House will continue to be open for Guests to enjoy.

Disney says that Guests may see and hear construction noise while this refurbishment is underway, but should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Samawati Springs Pool features a 128-foot waterslide and zero-depth-entry. Next to the pool is Uwanja Camp, a water playground with three zones which will most likely be closed as well, but was not confirmed.

