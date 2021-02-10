Samawati Springs Pool at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Will Be Under Refurbishment in Early 2022

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Samawati Springs Pool at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village will be going under refurbishment in 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Resort has updated their refurbishment calendar to add the Samawati Springs Pool at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village.
- The Samawati Springs Pool will be closed for refurbishment from January 2022 through April 2022.
- During the refurbishment, the Uzima Springs Pool located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House will continue to be open for Guests to enjoy.
- Disney says that Guests may see and hear construction noise while this refurbishment is underway, but should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Samawati Springs Pool features a 128-foot waterslide and zero-depth-entry. Next to the pool is Uwanja Camp, a water playground with three zones which will most likely be closed as well, but was not confirmed.