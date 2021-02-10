Disney fans who love Stitch aka Experiment 626 but know that he’s definitely not a dog will appreciate Disney’s upcoming collection, Stitch Crashes Disney. While the alien entity may already have an entire day dedicated to him (June 26th), Disney figured it was time to honor this character with his very own merchandise series, and we’re pretty excited about it.
Stitch Crashes Disney
- Over the past several years, Disney has been known to release some very memorable limited release collections featuring highly sought after items that celebrate many of the things fans love about Disney.
- Now they’re combining playful and classy into a new collection starring a little blue troublemaker known as Stitch.
- Fans may recall that In 2002, Stitch crashed several favorite Walt Disney Animation Studio film scenes, well now he’s stepped out of films with a brand new merchandise collection and is about to crash:
- shopDisney
- Disney store
- Downtown Disney District
- Disney Springs!
- Releasing globally on the third Saturday of each month, Stitch Crashes Disney is the latest introduction of a monthly collection that features plush and pins, inspired by the original Lilo and Stitch film trailers from 2002.
- All year long, Stitch will be crashing classic Disney Animated films and fans are invited to join him in the fun to collect all 12 styles!
- The second collection officially launches on shopDisney.com on February 26th at 7am PST.
- Unlike the first release, Series 2 will not be part of MerchPass drawings.
- After the shopDisney debut, fans will be able to purchase the collection at Disney stores globally and at domestic Parks on February 27th.
- Items available in the collection include:
- A Stitch Plush
- Pin
- MagicBand – available only at shopDisney.com
- Film-inspired tees and mugs will also be available for a limited time on the Thursday after each MerchPass on shopDisney.com.
February 2021 – Lady and the Tramp
Pin Holder – $34.99
Upcoming Releases
- January – Beauty and the Beast
- February – Lady and the Tramp
- March – The Lion King
- April – The Little Mermaid
- May – Pinocchio
- June – Aladdin