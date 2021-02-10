Stitch Crashes Disney Collection Series 2 Launches February 26th Without MerchPass

Disney fans who love Stitch aka Experiment 626 but know that he’s definitely not a dog will appreciate Disney’s upcoming collection, Stitch Crashes Disney. While the alien entity may already have an entire day dedicated to him (June 26th), Disney figured it was time to honor this character with his very own merchandise series, and we’re pretty excited about it.

Stitch Crashes Disney

Fans may recall that In 2002, Stitch crashed several favorite Walt Disney Animation Studio film scenes, well now he’s stepped out of films with a brand new merchandise collection and is about to crash: shopDisney Disney store Downtown Disney District Disney Springs!

All year long, Stitch will be crashing classic Disney Animated films and fans are invited to join him in the fun to collect all 12 styles!

The second collection officially launches on shopDisney.com on February 26th

Unlike the first release, Series 2 will not be part of MerchPass

Items available in the collection include: A Stitch Plush Pin MagicBand – available only at shopDisney.com

Film-inspired tees and mugs will also be available for a limited time on the Thursday after each release on shopDisney.com.

February 2021 – Lady and the Tramp

Pin Holder – $34.99

Upcoming Releases

February – Lady and the Tramp

March – The Lion King

April – The Little Mermaid

May – Pinocchio

June – Aladdin

Past Releases

January 2021 – Beauty and the Beast