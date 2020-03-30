shopDisney’s Disney Castle Collection Features Famous Animated Palaces

shopDisney is introducing a new monthly collection featuring some of the most elegant icons from animated Disney films. No, we’re not talking about characters, but Castles! Launching online on April 4, the Disney Castle Collection series will allow fans to explore the homes of beloved princesses and heroines.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Each collection will include never-before-seen portrayals of enchanted dwellings featured in the character’s tales with items including:

Light-Up Castle Figure

Ornament

Journal

Pin

Fans collecting the monthly pin releases will also be interested in the Disney Castle Collection shadowbox frame—perfect for displaying each of the colorful castle pins. In an elegant silver finish frame, the impressive glass case features magnetic lid closure, foam bed with silvery castle silhouettes, and a special cloisonné logo pin.

Please note each item and collection is sold separately, and will be available while supplies last.

Don’t miss out! Live in the magic by collecting them all.

April 2020 – Cinderella

Cinderella is the inspiration for the first collection which is also timed to the 70th anniversary of the film’s theatrical release. Enter the gateway to pure enchantment with these delicate, highly detailed miniature reproductions of Prince Charming's castle as depicted in Walt Disney's animated classic Cinderella. This limited release series is a collector's dream come true!

Additionally, the Cinderella release will also feature a 1000 piece Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle.

Castle

Ornament

Pin

Journal

Coming Soon

A new month means a new Disney Castle Collection will debut! Following the April 4th launch with Cinderella, shopDisney will release nine additional castles. Here’s what’s coming:

Frozen

Mulan

Snow White

Tangled

Sleeping Beauty

Aladdin