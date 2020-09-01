Disney Castle Collection Wave 3 – Mulan Coming September 4th from shopDisney

shopDisney has announced that the third wave of the Disney Castle Collection will be themed to Mulan and will be released this Friday, September 4th.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney will release the third wave in the Disney Castle Collection this Friday, September 4th, at 7:00 am PT.
- This wave is themed to Mulan and includes the following items:
- Castle Light-Up Figure
- Hinged Pin
- Journal
- Ornament
- Ravensburger 1,000 Piece Puzzle
- It appears that Disney is not using Merch Pass to distribute merchandise from this wave.
- The collection is themed to the 1998 animated film, but the release date coincides with the Disney+ Premier Access release of the live-action Mulan.