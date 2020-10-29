Disney Castle Collection Wave 4 – Snow White Coming November 7 from shopDisney

shopDisney has announced that the fourth wave of the Disney Castle Collection will be themed to Snow White and will be released this Saturday, November 7th.

shopDisney

This wave is themed to Snow White and includes the light-up figurine seen above as well as some other enchanting collectible items.

It appears that Disney is not using Merch Pass to distribute merchandise from this wave.

Coming Soon

A new month means a new Disney Castle Collection will debut! Following the April 4th launch with Cinderella, shopDisney will release nine additional castles. Here’s what’s coming:

Tangled

Sleeping Beauty

Aladdin

The Little Mermaid

Brave

Beauty and the Beast

Past Releases

Check out Alex’s unboxing review of the Cinderella’s Castle Light Up Figurine: