Disney Castle Collection Wave 4 – Snow White Coming November 7 from shopDisney

shopDisney has announced that the fourth wave of the Disney Castle Collection will be themed to Snow White and will be released this Saturday, November 7th.
- shopDisney will release the third wave in the Disney Castle Collection this Friday, September 4th, at 7:00 am PT.
- This wave is themed to Snow White and includes the light-up figurine seen above as well as some other enchanting collectible items.
- It appears that Disney is not using Merch Pass to distribute merchandise from this wave.
A new month means a new Disney Castle Collection will debut! Following the April 4th launch with Cinderella, shopDisney will release nine additional castles. Here’s what’s coming:
- Tangled
- Sleeping Beauty
- Aladdin
- The Little Mermaid
- Brave
- Beauty and the Beast
