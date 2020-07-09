shopDisney Introduces MerchPass Drawings for Disney Castle Collection Series 2 Release

shopDisney is introducing a new MerchPass for the upcoming Series 2 release in the Disney Castle Collection. Guests can enter a drawing for each item in the collection they wish to purchase and if selected, will have until July 17th to purchase their item(s).

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Disney announced that some of their upcoming collections would not debut in parks or Disney Stores. Instead, the company plans to use shopDisney as the platform for distribution of select exclusive merchandise.

Today, shopDisney introduced their new MerchPass

MerchPass Early Access Drawings will give guests a chance to purchase products from the Disney Castle Collection. In the past, limited releases were first come, first serve (or via lottery at some Disney Stores), but now Disney is trying a new approach.

Starting on July 13th, guests can enter a drawing to be able to purchase items from the Disney Castle Collection. In order to enter the drawing, guests must have a Disney or shopDisney account.

Disney will offer multiple drawings for individual items in the Disney Castle Collection. Guests can enter as many drawings as they like, but can only enter each drawing once.

Drawings are random and guests will be notified via email on July 16 if they’ve been selected. Those selected will then have through July 17 to purchase the item(s) as the designated price.

Guests selected in a drawing are not required to purchase that item.

Disney has not indicated when or how they’ll release remaining items not sold during the early access drawings.

For more information, please visit shopDisney’s MerchPass FAQ page.

Disney Castle Collection – Arendelle Castle

The Arendelle Castle in the Disney Castle Collection will debut on July 16th. Anyone interested in purchasing items in the collection will need to enter the MerchPass drawing between July 13-14.

Arendelle Castle Figurine

Journal

Collectible Hinge Pin

Castle Ornament