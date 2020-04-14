Disney Castle Collection Review: Cinderella Castle Figure

shopDisney debuted the new 10-piece Disney Castle Collection on April 4th with the first wave of products inspired by the castle from Walt Disney's animated classic, Cinderella. The centerpiece of the bi-monthly collection is a light-up figurine and our friends at shopDisney were kind enough to share the first release with us. The magic starts before you even open the box, with gorgeous artwork and metallic accents that will make you want to hang onto it.

1 of 3

The figure itself is stunning, standing about a foot high. There are three window displays, one of which is behind hinged doors that are painted on both sides. Behind the doors you can see the ballroom where Cinderella first met Prince CHarming. One of the towers includes a miniature of Cinderella and Prince Charming falling in love during a waltz. The tallest windowed tower includes the king’s bedroom with his oversized bed. Textured brickwork and cascading shades of blue make this figure an eye-popping part of any fan’s collection before you even add the batteries.

1 of 5

The figure comes with two AAA batteries, which can be installed on the bottom after removing a screw. A small light switch in the back illuminates the three window displays and the clock tower. Four lights illuminate the palace walls, two on the base by either side of the doors and two on either side of the clock tower.

1 of 5

From a side profile the castle is quite slim, making it easy to find a place for it to be displayed. It could easily fill in the empty space on a bookshelf and because it’s themed on all sides, it also makes a beautiful centerpiece. It’s made of resin with tiny details that are easy to break. If this is intended as a decoration in a child’s bedroom, make sure to place it out of their reach. The screw on the battery pack is a nice extra level of safety to keep batteries out of a child’s hand, but it’s more likely to break before that would ever happen.

I recommend this series to fans of Disney’s greatest fairy tales over the age of 10. With a price of $149.99, the cost of collecting the entire series might be a challenge, but the chance to own a highly detailed light-up figurine of your favorite fairytale castle is hard to pass up. If Cinderella is your favorite, don’t wait too long to pick up this limited release.

Click here to see the themed releases for the rest of the Disney Castle Collection.