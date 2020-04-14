Disney Castle Collection Review: Cinderella Castle Figure

by | Apr 14, 2020 3:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

shopDisney debuted the new 10-piece Disney Castle Collection on April 4th with the first wave of products inspired by the castle from Walt Disney's animated classic, Cinderella. The centerpiece of the bi-monthly collection is a light-up figurine and our friends at shopDisney were kind enough to share the first release with us. The magic starts before you even open the box, with gorgeous artwork and metallic accents that will make you want to hang onto it.

1 of 3

The figure itself is stunning, standing about a foot high. There are three window displays, one of which is behind hinged doors that are painted on both sides. Behind the doors you can see the ballroom where Cinderella first met Prince CHarming. One of the towers includes a miniature of Cinderella and Prince Charming falling in love during a waltz. The tallest windowed tower includes the king’s bedroom with his oversized bed. Textured brickwork and cascading shades of blue make this figure an eye-popping part of any fan’s collection before you even add the batteries.

The figure comes with two AAA batteries, which can be installed on the bottom after removing a screw. A small light switch in the back illuminates the three window displays and the clock tower. Four lights illuminate the palace walls, two on the base by either side of the doors and two on either side of the clock tower.

From a side profile the castle is quite slim, making it easy to find a place for it to be displayed. It could easily fill in the empty space on a bookshelf and because it’s themed on all sides, it also makes a beautiful centerpiece. It’s made of resin with tiny details that are easy to break. If this is intended as a decoration in a child’s bedroom, make sure to place it out of their reach. The screw on the battery pack is a nice extra level of safety to keep batteries out of a child’s hand, but it’s more likely to break before that would ever happen.

I recommend this series to fans of Disney’s greatest fairy tales over the age of 10. With a price of $149.99, the cost of collecting the entire series might be a challenge, but the chance to own a highly detailed light-up figurine of your favorite fairytale castle is hard to pass up. If Cinderella is your favorite, don’t wait too long to pick up this limited release.

Click here to see the themed releases for the rest of the Disney Castle Collection.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend