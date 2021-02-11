ABC News Announces “Soul of a Nation,” Taking a Look at Black Issues Across the Country

ABC News has announced Soul of a Nation, a six-episode series giving viewers a window into the realities of Black life across the country.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has announced Soul of a Nation , a six-episode series that will discuss Black life and critical issues across the country with a different theme each week that bridges the past, present, and future.

, a six-episode series that will discuss Black life and critical issues across the country with a different theme each week that bridges the past, present, and future. The show will have special guest hosts including Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin, and others.

Interviews and reporting will be done by ABC News anchors and correspondents including Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott, Pierre Thomas, and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon.

Athletes, entertainers, performers, and screenwriters that’ll appear on the show include Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Deon Cole, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Mo’Ne Davis, Danny Glover, David Alan Grier, Wood Harris, Janaya Future Khan, Renee Montgomery, Sylvia Obell, Jeneé Osterheldt, Chris Paul, John Ridley, Saweetie, Michael Yo, The Undefeated’s Domonique Foxworth, Soraya McDonald, Marc Spears, Justin Tinsley, and ESPN’s Lisa Salters and Maria Taylor.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Johnson, Co-executive Producer : “We’re excited to expand enterprising Black storytelling and the celebration of Black culture beyond the month of February. Viewers of all backgrounds, regardless of race, will be moved, educated, and inspired by the broad range of stories and topics shared on this show.”

: “We’re excited to expand enterprising Black storytelling and the celebration of Black culture beyond the month of February. Viewers of all backgrounds, regardless of race, will be moved, educated, and inspired by the broad range of stories and topics shared on this show.” Robe Imbriano, Co-executive Producer: “It’s time. Soul of a Nation arrives as the country is eager for a show like this, and the mix of intimate and insightful storytelling with performance will bring some serious joy.”

“It’s time. arrives as the country is eager for a show like this, and the mix of intimate and insightful storytelling with performance will bring some serious joy.” Marie Nelson, Senior Vice President of Integrated Content Strategy – ABC News: “ABC News is proud to partner with ABC Entertainment to host Soul of a Nation, a primetime convening place for diverse audiences to call home. It’s 2021 and the demands of this time call upon the media community to grant Black viewers more opportunities to see their lives reflected in all of its complexity and to present all of our audience access points to gain understanding.”

Soul of a Nation premieres Tuesday nights starting this March on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on Hulu.