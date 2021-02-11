Disney is Partnering with Stash Tea for a “Flora & Ulysses” Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box Full of Snacks and Treats

Disney is partnering with Stash Tea on a sweepstakes where two lucky winners could receive a Flora & Ulysses Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box full of snacks and activities to enjoy during the film’s February 19th premiere on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- On February 12th at 10:00 am PT, Stash Tea will share a post on their Instagram account that followers can comment on for a chance to win a Flora & Ulysses Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box.
- The box has a retail value of $328.30 and includes the following items:
- Stash Tea Products
- Decaf Super Mint
- Decaf Chocolate Hazelnut
- Decaf Wild Raspberry Hibiscus
- 2 Stash Tea Premium Glass Logo Mugs
- 1 Stash Tea Matte Black Tea Infuser Tumbler
- Flora & Ulysses Book
- Instacart (1-year membership)
- Kellogg's Pop Tarts
- Raddish Cooking Kit
- Nuts.Com Products
- Single Serve Sampler II – 7.5×10.5, 1 lb
- Mixed Nuts (In Shell) – 6.5×10.5, 1.03 lbs
- No Mess Nut Cracker – ~5.5×7.5, 0.41 lbs
- KidPik Clothing Item (Childs Large Sweater)
- Pop Secret Popcorn
- M&M's
- Connect Four Game
- Donut Lip Gloss (Dylan's Candy)
- Stash Tea Products
- Winners will be chosen at random.
- No Purchase Necessary
- The contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 18 years of age or older.
- This sweepstakes is in no way affiliated with Instagram.
- Visit https://www.stashtea.com/pages/disneyfloraandulysses for official rules of entry.
- Disney’s Flora & Ulysses premieres Friday, February 19th, on Disney+.