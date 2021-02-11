Disney is Partnering with Stash Tea for a “Flora & Ulysses” Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box Full of Snacks and Treats

Disney is partnering with Stash Tea on a sweepstakes where two lucky winners could receive a Flora & Ulysses Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box full of snacks and activities to enjoy during the film’s February 19th premiere on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

On February 12th at 10:00 am PT, Stash Tea their Instagram account Flora & Ulysses Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box.

Ultimate Premiere Viewing Box. The box has a retail value of $328.30 and includes the following items: Stash Tea Products Decaf Super Mint Decaf Chocolate Hazelnut Decaf Wild Raspberry Hibiscus 2 Stash Tea Premium Glass Logo Mugs 1 Stash Tea Matte Black Tea Infuser Tumbler Flora & Ulysses Book Instacart (1-year membership) Kellogg's Pop Tarts Raddish Cooking Kit Nuts.Com Products Single Serve Sampler II – 7.5×10.5, 1 lb Mixed Nuts (In Shell) – 6.5×10.5, 1.03 lbs No Mess Nut Cracker – ~5.5×7.5, 0.41 lbs KidPik Clothing Item (Childs Large Sweater) Pop Secret Popcorn M&M's Connect Four Game Donut Lip Gloss (Dylan's Candy)

Winners will be chosen at random.

No Purchase Necessary

The contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 18 years of age or older.

This sweepstakes is in no way affiliated with Instagram.

Visit https://www.stashtea.com/pages/disneyfloraandulysses

Disney’s Flora & Ulysses premieres Friday, February 19th, on Disney+