Marvel Reveals New Guardians of the Galaxy Lineup

The Marvel Universe is in for a whole galaxy of trouble and help will come from some surprising new space heroes! Ushering in a brand new age of cosmic storytelling, Al Ewing will introduce a brand-new lineup of Guardians of the Galaxy in April’s double-sized 175th issue, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13. The team will consist of core members like Star-Lord, Rocket, and Gamora as well as some shocking new additions… DOCTOR DOOM and QUASAR!
- The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! Now deputized by the Galactic Council, the Guardians need new members to tackle their deadliest threats yet.
- One of Marvel’s premiere cosmic crusaders, Wendell Vaughn the original Quasar, makes his long-awaited return to answer the call. But what could possibly cause the maniacal Doctor Doom to join their ranks?
- With spectacular art by Juan Frigeri (Ghost Rider), mastermind Al Ewing is ready to boldly take the Guardians where no Guardian has gone before! Get on board, True Believer – it’s going to be the ride of your life!
- For Earth, there are the Avengers. For everywhere else, there’s… THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Check out the connecting covers for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13-15 below and don’t miss the start of the team’s game-changing new era this April!
What they’re saying:
- Writer Al Ewing: "One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong. What's Doctor Doom doing here… and why? There's only one way to find out.”