WonderCon Announces 2021 Event Will Be Virtual Again, Shrinking to 2-Days: March 26th and 27th

WonderCon has announced that their annual springtime convention in Anaheim will once again be an at-home event, this year taking place over two days on March 26th and 27th.

What’s Happening:

WonderCon [email protected] scheduled for March 26th and 27th.

The first major convention scheduled after the pandemic hit last year, event organizers were hoping they’d be able to return to in-person events this year.

WonderCon is put on by Comic-Con International, the same group that puts on the San Diego Comic-Con.

Disney typically has a presence at WonderCon, with the Anaheim Convention Center located close to the Disneyland Resort

While Disney didn’t participate in the 2020 [email protected] event, the group did share a pre-recorded panel from 2019 about Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

WonderCon is still working out the event schedule and no information has been shared yet about what panels will be presented during the event, or if tickets will be required to participate.

More information will be shared on the official WonderCon website

WonderCon’s Full Announcement:

“2020 was a difficult year all around. For the first time in the history of our organization, we were unable to have in-person events for WonderCon or Comic-Con. We have hoped that by now, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have subsided enough that we could once again come together in person for a traditional WonderCon event. Sadly, as we continue to monitor the latest information from healthcare officials, we have determined the interest of public safety will prevent this spring’s WonderCon from moving forward as an in-person convention.

Our commitment to the community of fans who enjoy WonderCon and the celebration of comics and related popular art remains an important part of who we are. It is because of that dedication that we are happy to announce that WonderCon will again be held as the virtual [email protected] The challenges of this past year and the postponement of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, therefore [email protected] will be a two-day celebration instead of the usual three days as we continue to marshal our resources for Comic-Con this summer.

While we may be limited in days, we will not be limited in scope. We are currently in the process of lining up great programming, amazing exhibitors, terrific gaming, and all of the many aspects that make WonderCon a fan-favorite event. We sincerely hope that you will join us for the [email protected] celebration on Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, 2021.

We would like to thank everyone for your continued support as we anxiously look forward to a time when we can once again meet in person to celebrate comics, popular art, and spend time with our dedicated community of fans.

—San Diego Comic Convention”