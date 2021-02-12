Disneyland Paris Shares Recipe for “Lady and the Tramp”-Inspired Spaghetti and Meatballs

Disneyland Paris has shared a delicious recipe inspired by the meal the two lovebirds in Lady and the Tramp share in the 1955 film!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is sharing the recipe for their Spaghetti and Meatballs inspired by the famous scene from the 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp.

The recipe is reportedly not identical, but rather inspired by the popular Lady and the Tramp dinner served at the park.

Spaghetti and Meatballs are iconic to the film, as the lead characters shared a romantic dinner together in the alley behind Tony’s Restaurant, where the chef prepared for them his signature dish. The pair enjoy the meal, when Tramp nudges a meatball over to Lady using his snout, before the two find themselves slurping up the same long noodle, inadvertently bringing the pair together for their first kiss. The scene is so iconic that it even made it into the live-action remake of the film that premiered alongside Disney+ on the original launch date of the streaming service, and has been parodied countless times, including a memorable moment on The Simpsons, where the pair of canines ended up growling over their meal.

The recipe is perfect for Valentine’s Day, as the film that inspired it is widely known as a romantic classic, even ranking 95th on AFI’s List of the 100 Greatest Love Stories of All Time.

Guests of the Walt Disney World Resort can actually eat at a location themed to the film, Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, serving up traditional Italian favorites surrounded by art and imagery from the film (including Lady and the Tramp in fountain form) where their signature dish, is of course, Spaghetti and Meatballs.