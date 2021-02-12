“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Bette Midler, Kelly Marie Tran and More to Appear Week of February 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by celebrity actors along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 15-19:

Monday, February 15 – Encore Broadcast (OAD 2/8/2021) Katy Perry ( American Idol ) Coach Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Musical Guest Michael McDonald

Tuesday, February 16 Bette Midler ( The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable ) Eiza González ( I Care a Lot ) Musical Guest Florida Georgia Line

Wednesday, February 17 Jason Bateman ( Ozark ) Rosamund Pike ( I Care a Lot ) Musical Guest NAV feat. Gunna

Thursday, February 18 Jodie Foster ( The Mauritanian ) Kelly Marie Tran ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) Musical Guest Black Pumas

Friday, February 19 Kate Hudson ( Music ) Dominique Fishback ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) Musical Guest Evanescence



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.