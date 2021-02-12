This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by celebrity actors along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 15-19:
- Monday, February 15 – Encore Broadcast (OAD 2/8/2021)
- Katy Perry (American Idol)
- Coach Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Musical Guest Michael McDonald
- Tuesday, February 16
- Bette Midler (The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable)
- Eiza González (I Care a Lot)
- Musical Guest Florida Georgia Line
- Wednesday, February 17
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
- Musical Guest NAV feat. Gunna
- Thursday, February 18
- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
- Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Musical Guest Black Pumas
- Friday, February 19
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Musical Guest Evanescence
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.