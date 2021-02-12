National Geographic Shares Trailer for “IMPACT with Gal Gadot”

National Geographic shared a trailer for IMPACT with Gal Gadot, a compelling new six-part short-form documentary series which follows inspiring women who live in communities marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters, and yet, against all odds, dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead.

IMPACT comes from executive producers Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, Entertainment One’s Tara Long and RPC’s Ryan Pallota.

National Geographic announced today the stories of the six brave women featured in the series: Episode 1: San Juan, Puerto Rico, U.S.A. – Discover the inspiring story of Arianna, a 19-year-old woman leading a team of college students who invented a water filtration system. They are giving the people of Puerto Rico access to clean, drinkable water after years of living with toxic water after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and lack of government assistance. Episode 2: Half Moon Bay, California, U.S.A. – Kelsey of Half Moon Bay, California, is driven by two passions: surfing and helping people through grief and trauma. After losing her twin sister to COVID, Kelsey turns her grief into impact by healing others through a special surf therapy program that she started for women suffering from the effects of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, grief and loss. Episode 3: Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.A. – Meet Kayla, who has dedicated her life to helping homeless transgender women of color in Memphis, Tennessee. Having experienced homelessness and violence herself, Kayla has created a safe community for these notoriously discriminated-against people. She is building more than two dozen houses across Memphis for transwomen that need safety and a place to call home. Episode 4: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Witness the inspiring story of Tuany, a 23-year-old ballet dancer who started a dance company for young girls in the middle of one of Rio De Janeiro's most dangerous favelas. She gives students hope for a better future and a safe space away from the violent world around them. Episode 5: Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. – Follow the story of Kameryn, a 20-year-old figure skating coach in Detroit who has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color to empower them both on and off the ice. Episode 6: Grand Caillou/Dulac, Louisiana, U.S.A. – Meet Shirell, the first female chief of her southern Louisiana tribe. Her ancestors have lived on the land for hundreds of years, and they are now expected to be among the United States' first climate refugees. Shirell can't stop the storms, but she is impacting the legacy of her ancestors, the lives of her community today and the future of her people.

IMPACT with Gal Gadot premieres April 19, 2021, across National Geographic's digital and social platforms.

premieres April 19, 2021, across National Geographic’s digital and social platforms. The documentary shorts will first release digitally and then culminate in a full-length documentary special to premiere on the National Geographic channel globally in 172 countries and 43 languages in June 2021.

