The El Capitan Theatre to Host Online Black History Always Trivia Night February 18

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting another virtual “ElCap Throwback: Movie Trivia” on Thursday, February 18, at 6:30 pm PT. This one is going to celebrate Black History Always with a special look at some Black stories and heroes from The Walt Disney Company.
- Black Panther
- A Wrinkle in Time
- The Princess and the Frog
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Hidden Figures
- Players or teams must register in advance online to participate.
- Registration fee is $10 per log-in and is available now for the February 18 Trivia Night. Registration will close at 3:00 pm PT on February 18 and the Trivia program will start at 6:30pm PT.
- The theater’s website previously hosted trivia nights based on Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios Pixar and holiday films and teased the the possibility of future events themed to films from Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm.
- Click here to register.