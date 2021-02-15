Animated Short Film “Us Again” To Debut In Front of “Raya and the Last Dragon” Exclusively in Theaters

by | Feb 15, 2021 10:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

A tweet from Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the first theatrical short film from the studio since Inner Workings, that is set to debut exclusively in theaters ahead of Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5th, Us Again.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time since Inner Workings debuted in front of Moana, Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere a short film in front of the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon, titled Us Again.
  • Us Again, is a vibrant and original new theatrical animated short from director Zach Parrish that brings together dance, music, emotional storytelling and inspired animation, and will debut theatrically with Raya and the Last Dragon where available on March 5th, and is scheduled to make its streaming debut in June on Disney+.

  • Set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories and ambitions. Us Again is told entirely without dialogue and set to an original funk and soul musical score reminiscent of the mid-60s.
  • Director Zach Parrish is an eleven-year veteran of Disney Animation who served as head of animation on Big Hero 6 and director of the Short Circuit film, Puddles, in addition to his numerous animation credits on features for the Studio.  Award-winning choreographers/dancers Keone and Mari (featured performers on World of Dance, and renowned for their collaborations with such top talents as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish), and acclaimed composer Pinar Toprak(Captain Marvel) brought their unique talents to this experimental and musical fantasy. The film is produced by Brad Simonsen (associate producer on Big Hero 6, Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet), and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What They’re Saying:

  • Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer: “We’re thrilled to be premiering our first new theatrical short in five years, Us Again, exclusively on the big screen alongside our incredible new feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Zach has tapped into elements from his personal life, and collaborated with the very best in the world of dance and music to create this very special film.  We are so proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to sharing it with movie theater goers in March, and then in June on Disney+.”
  • Walt Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee: “One of my priorities has been to bring back theatrical animated shorts and to give artists at our Studio an opportunity to explore new ideas. Us Again has so much spirit and energy, and pushes the boundaries of our short form storytelling.”
  • Producer Brad Simonsen: “It was fascinating to see the process and the close collaboration between the music, the choreography and Zach’s vision for layout and animation. The film has a timeless and life-affirming message and an emotional resonance that is uniquely entertaining. Zach’s love of dance and animation, and his willingness to take chances as a filmmaker, made this a true labor of love.”
  • Director Zach Parrish: “Working with Keone and Mari was the key to making this film work. From the very beginning, I knew that I wanted this film to be music driven.  And I felt that dance is a universal language that can translate into any culture. I loved that their dance style felt like it was made for animation, and that there was this genuine, honest and organic connection between them because they were actually a married couple in real life. The story itself was inspired by my own grandparents, who faced getting older in different ways, along with my own physical limitations in playing sports resulting from getting older and injuries. I started thinking about how someone might look at the world differently as things change and they grow older.”
  • Keone: “Mari and I have always dreamed of having our particular style of movement being incorporated within animation. Our style is very new and young and we were like kids in a candy store working with Zach and the team to capture it and see our movements realized through the characters in the film.”
  • Mari: “From the first time we saw the storyboards, I was already tearing up. The characters were easy to relate to and to empathize with.  As a married couple, we tried to imagine being their age, and we also thought about our own grandparents in bringing the characters to life through dance.”

 
 
