Animated Short Film “Us Again” To Debut In Front of “Raya and the Last Dragon” Exclusively in Theaters

A tweet from Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the first theatrical short film from the studio since Inner Workings, that is set to debut exclusively in theaters ahead of Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5th, Us Again.

Young at ❤️. See Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest short “Us Again”, directed by Zach Parrish and dances choreographed by Keone & Mari, only in theaters before Raya and the Last Dragon starting March 5. pic.twitter.com/Nxc83p3GYF — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) February 15, 2021

What’s Happening:

For the first time since Inner Workings debuted in front of Moana, Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere a short film in front of the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon , titled Us Again.

debuted in front of Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere a short film in front of the theatrical release of titled Us Again, is a vibrant and original new theatrical animated short from director Zach Parrish that brings together dance, music, emotional storytelling and inspired animation, and will debut theatrically with Raya and the Last Dragon where available on March 5th, and is scheduled to make its streaming debut in June on Disney+.

Set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories and ambitions. Us Again is told entirely without dialogue and set to an original funk and soul musical score reminiscent of the mid-60s.

is told entirely without dialogue and set to an original funk and soul musical score reminiscent of the mid-60s. Director Zach Parrish is an eleven-year veteran of Disney Animation who served as head of animation on Big Hero 6 and director of the Short Circuit film, Puddles, in addition to his numerous animation credits on features for the Studio. Award-winning choreographers/dancers Keone and Mari (featured performers on World of Dance, and renowned for their collaborations with such top talents as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish), and acclaimed composer Pinar Toprak(Captain Marvel) brought their unique talents to this experimental and musical fantasy. The film is produced by Brad Simonsen (associate producer on Big Hero 6, Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet), and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What They’re Saying: