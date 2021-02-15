Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates “Raya and the Last Dragon” With Sand Sculpture and New Animation Experience Offerings

To help usher in the arrival of the 59th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating with a few new offerings at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate next month’s arrival of the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with a few new offerings.
- Beginning February 22, learn to draw new characters from Raya and the Last Dragon, including Raya’s faithful companion Tuk Tuk at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station, out at Rafiki’s Planet Watch – where guests have the chance to learn to draw Disney characters inspired by the animals they may also see in the park.
- Part-pill bug, part-pug, part-high speed off-road vehicle and all adorable, Tuk Tuk has been Raya’s best friend since she could hold him in the palm of her hand. As part of the experience, you’ll see a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration for Tuk Tuk shared by Kelly Marie Tran (voice of Raya) and Awkwafina (voice of Sisu).
- At Discovery Island Stage, artists will be working on a 40-ton sand sculpture celebrating the new film. The display will feature Raya, Tuk Tuk, Sisu (the last dragon) and the Ongi, all set in the fantasy world of Kumandra. It takes a team of two talented artists over 24 hours to build and carve the display made entirely from sand. Guests will have the opportunity to watch the artisans at work February 19 through 21 and the carving will remain on display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a limited time through the end of March.
- Raya and the Last Dragon is set to hit theaters (where available) and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.