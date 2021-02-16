Disney Teams Up With Native Shoes For New Collection

Disney has teamed up with Native Shoes for an all-new collection, now available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, ShopDisney and coming soon to Disney Store!

Today, Disney announced that they are teaming up with Native Shoes to bring the style of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to an all new collection of footwear. Native Shoes’ mission is to create a lighter, healthier, happier world for everyone. Disney and Native Shoes make a great pair.

For those of you not already familiar with Native Shoes, “Live Lightly” is their purpose in both footwear and philosophy, with innovation, sustainability, originality, and the key ingredient, lightness.

The adults’ Jefferson shoe is Native Shoes’ original EVA all-star, embodying the company’s token lightness with a durable rubber rand and toe. Available in a black Mickey all-over print and a red Minnie all-over print, the shoe is shock absorbent, odor resistant, and hand washable. Both these styles come in women’s size 5 to men’s size 12.

There’s also a Jefferson shoe for kids, available in a red Minnie Mouse print and white Mickey all-over print

All ages will love the classic lifestyle silhouette, updated in ultra-lightweight EVA for a comfortable, cushioned feel. With its water friendly material, bouncy sole, and easy slip-on & off design, there’s nowhere this shoe can’t go! They’re available now at shopDisney.com, Walt Disney World Resort Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort

If you want to put an extra spring in your step and wear your love for Disney and a pop of color on your feet, you’ll definitely want to grab a pair of these fun, lightweight shoes!