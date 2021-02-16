“DuckTales” Will Conclude With 90 Minute Series Finale, Marathons, And Guest Stars

Disney’s DuckTales is set to conclude with an epic 90-minute series finale special, surrounded by a week-long marathon before the final episode, a 24-hour encore of the finale, and plenty of guest stars!

Disney’s critically acclaimed DuckTales will solve some mysteries and rewrite history with an epic 90-minute series finale special Monday, March 15th (7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and ungated in DisneyNOW.

Executive produced by Matt Youngberg and co-executive produced by Francisco Angones, the Emmy Award-nominated DuckTales team wrapped production after 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts. The series continues to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+.

team wrapped production after 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts. The series continues to be available on Culminating in a memorable, dramatic reading of the iconic DuckTales main title song, the cast met one final time via Zoom during the recent holiday season—David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) and Paget Brewster (Della Duck).

The DuckTales series finale special will encore non-stop for 24 hours following its premiere. Leading up to the finale, Disney XD will debut new episodes every Monday beginning Feb. 22 (7:00 p.m. EST/PST) and will present a week-long DuckTales marathon of every aired episode beginning Monday, March 8 (7:30 p.m. EST/PST).

In addition, three new Chibi Tiny Tales shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite DuckTales characters, will roll out beginning Friday, Feb. 26, on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube.

shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite characters, will roll out beginning Friday, Feb. 26, on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube. Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck (voiced by Disney Legend Tony Anselmo); and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffeur/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.

In the finale titled "The Last Adventure!," the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.).

Returning guest voices include: Lin-Manuel Miranda Giancarlo Esposito Julie Bowen Jaime Camil Jameela Jamil Catherine Tate Stephanie Beatriz Paul F. Tompkins Jim Rash Margo Martindale Jason Mantzoukas John Hodgman Retta Kimiko Glenn Libe Barer Jaleel White Amy Sedaris Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.



