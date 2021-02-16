ESPN Celebrating 5-Year Anniversary of “The Jump” on February 18th

by | Feb 16, 2021 1:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

ESPN is celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Jump on February 18th, with Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul joining host Rachel Nichols, as they appeared on the debut episode back in 2016.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its weekday NBA show, The Jump on Thursday, February 18, at 3 p.m. ET. The one-hour show, which airs live Monday through Friday afternoons, made its debut on February 18, 2016 and has since aired more than 1,000 episodes.
  • Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul, who also appeared on the first show in 2016, will join host and journalist Rachel Nichols for a special interview. As part of the interview, Paul will discuss his latest project as an executive producer, Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball – an all-access documentary series streaming exclusively on ESPN+.
  • Additionally, ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson and senior writer Brian Windhorst – a mainstay of The Jump since its debut – are scheduled to appear on set. The anniversary episode will also include a look back at highlights from the show’s five-year history.
  • The Jump has since extended its presence to serve as an on-site show at the NBA’s highest-profile events, including the NBA Finals, the conference finals, the NBA Playoffs, NBA All-Star, the NBA Draft and the NBA Draft Lottery. The Jump podcast is also available everywhere podcasts are available.
  • In addition to her role as host, Nichols serves as sideline reporter for ESPN and ABC’s marquee NBA game broadcasts, including for its NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series and for its NBA Finals and conference finals coverage. The February 18, 2016 debut of The Jump marked Nichols’ return to ESPN after three years. She previously served as an ESPN reporter from 2004 to 2013.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed