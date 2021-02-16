Marvel Studios Has Announced a New MCU Documentary Series on Disney+ Starting March 12

Marvel Studios has announced ASSEMBLED, a documentary series that will take us behind the scenes of Marvel shows and movies, coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has announced a new documentary series that will take us behind the scenes of shows and movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first special will be titled, “ ASSEMBLED: The Making of WandaVision .”

.” The special will air on March 12 on Disney+.

With the news, we can assume that documentaries will be coming for other Disney+ series such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki , and others.

, and others. The announcement also included movies, so we can expect some coming for Black Widow , Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Eternals , and more in the future.

, , , and more in the future. Disney+ has seen its share of behind-the-scenes documentaries from a look at how The Mandalorian was filmed, to the creation of Frozen 2. They have all been fantastic so we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us with Marvel.