ESPN Will Nationally Televise Four MLB Spring Training Games Starting on March 2

ESPN has announced that they will be nationally televising MLB spring training games for the 2021 season starting on March 2 at 1:00 pm ET.
What’s Happening
- With baseball season approaching, ESPN has announced that they will be televising MLB spring training games starting on March 2 with a four-game slate.
- The games include World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays.
- The games will be nationally televised and can also be streamed live on the ESPN App.
A list of the games, times, platforms, and commentators are listed below.
- Tuesday, March 2 – 1:00 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
- ESPN, ESPN App
- Commentators: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
- Wednesday, March 3 – 3:00 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs
- ESPN, ESPN App
- Commentators: Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
- Thursday, March 4 – 1:00 p.m. ET Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets
- ESPN, ESPN App
- Commentators: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
- Friday, March 5 – 3:00 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals
- ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
- Commentators: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN’s 2021 MLB regular-season coverage begins on Thursday, April 1, as the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets at 7:00 p.m. ET.