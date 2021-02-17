ESPN Will Nationally Televise Four MLB Spring Training Games Starting on March 2

ESPN has announced that they will be nationally televising MLB spring training games for the 2021 season starting on March 2 at 1:00 pm ET.

With baseball season approaching, ESPN has announced that they will be televising MLB spring training games starting on March 2 with a four-game slate.

The games include World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The games will be nationally televised and can also be streamed live on the ESPN App.

A list of the games, times, platforms, and commentators are listed below.

Tuesday, March 2 – 1:00 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App Commentators: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

Wednesday, March 3 – 3:00 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN, ESPN App Commentators: Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

Thursday, March 4 – 1:00 p.m. ET Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN App Commentators: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

Friday, March 5 – 3:00 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Commentators: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza



ESPN’s 2021 MLB regular-season coverage begins on Thursday, April 1, as the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets at 7:00 p.m. ET.