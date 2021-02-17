Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening on Friday, February 19

Disney has announced that Hong Kong Disneyland will be reopening on Friday, February 19.

What’s Happening:

The park had closed on December 2 in accordance with government guidelines and preventative efforts taking place across Hong Kong.

With the announcement, Disney has specified safety measures including mandatory COVID-19 testing for Cast Members once every 14 days and park reservations required for Guests.

Guests are required to scan a “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code or register their names, contact numbers, and date and time of visit before entering, as is required by the latest health and safety regulations.

“LeaveHomeSafe” QR codes will be displayed across the resort including the entrance of the park, restaurants, and hotel recreation facilities.

All Guests will be required to provide their names and contact numbers on the Hong Kong Disneyland Park Reservation website when reserving their visit date with valid tickets or membership cards prior to arrival.

The resort will also continue with capacity limits, temperature screenings, requiring face masks, physical distancing, and increased cleaning and sanitization.

Hong Kong Disneyland will be open five days per week, with the park closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (except on public holidays and special days designated by the resort from time to time) until further notice.

Special Ticket Offer for Hong Kong Residents

A special “Double Celebration” ticket offer is available for Hong Kong residents to visit the park twice for HK$688. Guests are invited to visit the Castle of Magical Dreams, the re-imagined centerpiece of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and to attend the special celebration of the resort’s 15th anniversary.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “From everyone at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we wish you good health, happiness and prosperity in the year of the Ox. Every cast member has been putting tremendous effort in preparing our park reopening. I could not be more thrilled to announce that our park will be reopened on February 19, to welcome guests to experience the magic of our 15th anniversary and our new Castle of Magical Dreams. I want to give thanks for the support of our guests and the countless efforts from our cast members during this challenging time.”

Reservations for all Guests will begin at 10 a.m. on February 18. Guests are also required to make a health declaration as part of their reservation process. General Guests may make a reservation from seven days prior to arrival. Magic Access members may reserve from eight to nine days, subject to different membership tiers, prior to arrival.