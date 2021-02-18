Abrams Books Reprinting “Marvel Classic Black Light Posters” for the First Time to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of the Collection

Abrams Books will release Marvel Classic Black Light Posters on August 3rd, celebrating the 50th anniversary with recreations of 12 black light posters by legendary Marvel Comics artists.
What’s Happening:
- In 1971, Marvel Comics partnered with Third Eye, Inc. to produce 24 black light posters created by artists like Jack Kirby, Gene Colan and Tom Palmer.
- To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Abrams is reprinting 12 of these black light posters for the first time, each measuring 20” by 30” and suitable for framing.
- Character posters included in the collocation are Captain America, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, and Doctor Strange.
- Former Marvel editor in chief Roy Thomas also provides an introduction that shares the history behind the partnership between Third Eye and Marvel Comics, which also promises to include images of the original comic art that became the posters in this collection.
- This anniversary reprinting uses fluorescent inks to make these posters come alive under black light.
- The deluxe packaging is also designed to be a keepsake, suitable for safe storage of the collection.
- Abrams will release Marvel Classic Black Light Posters on August 3rd for a suggested retail price of $125.
- Click here to pre-order your copy of Marvel Classic Black Light Posters.
- Abrams also brought Marvel fans a reprint of the Marvel Mini Comics last year.