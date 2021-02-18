Danny Elfman Has Confirmed to Be Doing the Score for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Danny Elfman has confirmed that he will be doing the score for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during a recent interview with Inverse.

What’s Happening:

Inverse Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during an interview with the composer.

during an interview with the composer. Elfman has worked on many movies and shows including The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, Alice in Wonderland , and the 2019 Dumbo remake.

and the 2019 remake. He also notably composed some films by director Sam Raimi, who is directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including the first two of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy of films, and Disney’s Oz the Great and Powerful.

More on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Currently reported to be joining Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie will be Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Elizabeth Olsen is also set to appear in the film as Wanda Maximoff, for a storyline that will tie into the Disney+ WandaVision

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022.