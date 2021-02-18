Disney Orders Two Series Based on the “America’s Got Talent” Finalists, Detroit Youth Choir, for Disney+

by | Feb 18, 2021 11:06 AM Pacific Time

Disney has announced that they have ordered an unscripted series, Choir, based on the story behind the America’s Got Talent finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC). A scripted series is also in development. Both will be coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has announced two new series, one scripted and one unscripted, coming to Disney+ based on the Detroit Youth Choir that made it to the finals on the show America’s Got Talent.
  • The unscripted series, Choir, is inspired by the choir’s artistic director, Anthony White, and his motivational story on being a teacher, mentor, and father in Detroit, empowering kids through music. It will be directed by Rudy Valdez.
  • The scripted drama series will be developed and created by showrunner Anthony Sparks (The Blacklist) who will continue on as showrunner and executive producer of the series.
  • Ross Dinerstein (Jiro Dreams of Sushi) is also attached as an executive producer for the scripted series.
  • Both shows are being produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production, and Campfire. This will mark the first order for Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Content: "Disney Branded Television continues to seek out creative talent that is diverse, inclusive and representative of our multi-cultural landscape, and we are proud to team with Anthony White and the young voices of the Detroit Youth Choir to present this true-to-life story that is sure to inspire audiences of all ages. We guarantee you’ll be singing along with this joyful group as they learn lessons about music and life in general."
  • Chris McCumber, Blumhouse Television President: “Choir is the exact right kind of feel-good, hopeful programming we need at this moment, and we’re thrilled to be establishing a relationship with Disney+, for the first time, on both a scripted and unscripted version of this particular project.”
