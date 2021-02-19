Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller Joins ESPN as NFL Draft Insider

ESPN has announced that former Bleacher Report NFL Draft analyst and insider, Matt Miller, has joined ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor. Miller will be joining Jim Nagy who has signed an extension to continue as an NFL Draft contributor for ESPN.

What’s Happening:

ESPN announced that Matt Miller has joined as an NFL Draft contributor for the network. He will be making his ESPN debut today, Friday, February 19, on Get Up!

He will appear on NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN+ programs, ESPN Radio, NFL Draft specials, and more.

Miller was previously at Bleacher Report as their NFL Draft insider and analyst, becoming their most-read author in the history of the website.

In the announcement, ESPN also said that Jim Nagy has signed an extension returning to ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor. The former NFL scout has contributed to four Super Bowl Championship teams with nearly two decades of experience.

What They’re Saying:

Seth Markman, ESPN Vice President, Production : “We have been paying attention to Matt’s work; he is a well-respected voice who will make our NFL Draft team even stronger, and he has earned this opportunity. While we look back with pride on all ESPN has done to cover the NFL Draft these past four decades, we are confident our best work is ahead of us, and Matt will play an important role in where we’re going.”

: “We have been paying attention to Matt’s work; he is a well-respected voice who will make our NFL Draft team even stronger, and he has earned this opportunity. While we look back with pride on all ESPN has done to cover the NFL Draft these past four decades, we are confident our best work is ahead of us, and Matt will play an important role in where we’re going.” Matt Miller, ESPN Contributor: “When I was in elementary school a teacher asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up. I told her I wanted to be Mel Kiper, Jr. After a decade helping to build Bleacher Report, it’s my dream come true to join the amazing NFL Draft team at ESPN.”